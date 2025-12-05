Anzeige
Freitag, 05.12.2025
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64
Frankfurt
05.12.25 | 09:59
4,200 Euro
+0,48 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.12.2025 14:36 Uhr
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 4 December 2025 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income Ex-dividend 		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 361.61 359.68
NAV with debt at fair value 365.82 363.89

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

5 December 2025

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


