LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 9 March 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income Ex-dividend
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|365.70
|363.54
|NAV with debt at fair value
|370.10
|367.94
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
10 March 2026
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
