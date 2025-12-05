How Making an Impact Proves Electrifying for Trane Technologies' Farris Al-Humayani

Learn how electrification engineer Farris Al-Humayani finds the right fit and makes a difference at Trane Technologies.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / At Trane Technologies, you can make an impact and benefit from being part of a global company with large-scale opportunity. Learn how Electrification Engineer, Farris Al-Humayani, has found "the right fit" and is making a difference through both his electrification work and culture-focused community-building.

Electrification team offers opportunities

When it comes to the hiring market, the "big name" tech companies attract equally big crowds at university career fairs, according to Farris, who joined Trane Technologies and its Thermo King electrification team three years ago. "During my time as a student, most of my peers were determined to land jobs at huge company names that their friends and family would recognize," he said. "My priorities were a bit different. I wanted to feel like an essential contributor towards an important group effort, while also honing my skills in my day-to-day work."

"It's important to love the specific team you're working in. For me, the opportunity to work in electrification was important," he said. He also noted that while many of his peers want to work in the automative or tech industry, he found electrification innovation opportunities at Thermo King to be intriguing as well. "We work on products that exceed the mileage expectation of a car by a significant order of magnitude," he said. "Our products are also intended to survive longer and under harsh conditions - and that's a fun design challenge," Farris says.

Farris joined the Thermo King business after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a Master's in Electrical Engineering. While studying there, he served as the Electrical Team lead for the University of Minnesota Solar Vehicle Project, a respected student design group. "The vast majority of my engineering skills are from that group, and it makes job interviews much easier to navigate when you can provide solid examples of your work. The team provided opportunities for us to rise to the challenge," he said.

Empowered in product development

In his current role, Farris focuses on new product development, where he frequently works in a lab setting and completes project work to identify which components best fit the requirements of a specific project.

He feels supported in his role. "I'm lucky to have really great leaders and managers," he said. "We have a lot of say in how our products are designed, and we can deliberate with the product managers to understand how a product is going to be used in the field to impact the customer," says Farris.

"I think this level of inclusion really empowers us to think deeper about the product and not just feel like a cog in the wheel. That makes me want to stay," he explained.

Environmental and community sustainability play key roles

Farris appreciates that sustainability plays a big role at Trane Technologies. "I have the luxury of working in the Electrification team, which is closely tied to the sustainability goals of the company," he said. "Many customers are looking to us to help address their sustainability metrics, so we keep that close in mind during our product development work," he said.

Beyond his focus on environmental sustainability, Farris is committed to creating an internal sense of community within Trane Technologies. He currently leads the local Team Konnect inclusion network, which he joined two years ago. "I joined Team Konnect because I was looking for a place to add to the company culture, and this seemed like a good way to do it," he said. "Our site hosts engaging events like family picnics, ping pong tournaments, Halloween decoration contests, and a whole ton more. Being able to empower each other helps build our uplifting culture," he said. "It's important to make all employees feel appreciated for all the work they've done. That very mindset transforms people from being passive helpers to active contributors."

Farris is pleased to have landed in the Thermo King business. "I love the size of the group and the company I'm working with. As part of the larger Trane Technologies enterprise, we have the resources we need," he said. "This company's size makes it a great spot for new product design in the electrification space. When I present an idea, I will usually see those ideas at least discussed - and potentially implemented."

Explore careers with impact at Trane Technologies.

