

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV), a sidewalk delivery company, Friday announced that it is partnering with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the mobility technology major, to expand its services into Fort Lauderdale.



Fort Lauderdale customers in Downtown and Las Olas Boulevard neighborhoods can have their restaurant orders delivered by Serve's AI powered sidewalk robots through Uber Eats, a unit of Uber.



This expansion facilitates the company deployment of 2000 delivery robots across the U.S. by the year end through its partnership with Uber Eats.



The company already has existing operations in Miami and its footprint in Fort Lauderdale strengthens its presence across one of the nation's most active and rapidly growing delivery markets, Serve said in a statement.



In pre-market activity, SERV shares were trading at $13.09, up 0.68% on the Nasdaq and UBER shares were trading at $91.30, up 0.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.



