

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY), on Friday announced that its unit Teledyne FLIR Defense said it received a $42.5 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command for Delivery Order 3 under the Organic Precision Fires-Light or OPF-L program.



The award covers more than 600 Rogue 1 loitering-munition systems, plus ground control stations and training kits, with fielding to begin this summer.



The OPF-L program equips rifle squads and platoons with a portable, beyond-line-of-sight precision-strike capability.



Rogue 1 has demonstrated effectiveness against moving and stationary armor, soft-skinned vehicles and dismounted targets.



The platform supports modular payloads, features reusable mission capability through an advanced fuzing system, and provides day/night surveillance via electro-optical sensors and FLIR Boson 640+ thermal cameras.



President and CEO George Bobb said that the company said the award marks its first production-rate contract in the loitering-munitions market following initial testing in 2024.



In the pre-market trading, Teledyne is 0.64% higher at $521.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.



