

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at the slowest pace in six months in October, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Industrial production registered an annual growth of 1.2 percent in October, weaker than the 1.5 percent rise in September. Further, this was the slowest rate of expansion since April, when production had risen only 0.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output growth also moderated to 1.6 percent from 4.2 percent a month ago.



Within the main industrial grouping, production of energy showed the biggest adjusted growth of 3.6 percent, followed by intermediate goods, which grew 1.2 percent. Consumer goods output was up 0.9 percent, while capital goods posted an annual fall of 1.0 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial output grew 0.7 percent in October, following a 0.3 percent rise in September.



