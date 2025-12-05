

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security has said that through U.S. Customs and Border Protection, it continues to set new records for border security. Preliminary data shows both U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions and total CBP encounters declined from October to November, making this the lowest number of encounters for the start of a fiscal year in history.



'Once again, we have a record low number of encounters at the border and the 7th straight month of zero releases. Month after month, we are delivering results that were once thought impossible: the most secure border in history and unmatched enforcement successes,' said Secretary Kristi Noem. 'Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the dedication of DHS law enforcement, America's borders are safer than ever before.'



CBP recorded a total of 30,367 encounters nationwide in November, which is even lower than October's historic low of 30,573.



For the seventh consecutive month, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States. Every individual apprehended was processed according to law, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.



Since January 21 through end of November, there have been 117,105 total enforcement encounters along the southwest border which is 37% less than the monthly average of 185,625 during the Biden Administration.



U.S. Border Patrol's nationwide apprehensions have averaged under 10,000 per month since President Donald Trump took office.



DHS also released the statistics regarding record amount of drug seizures.



A total of 54,947 pounds of drugs were seized nationwide in November, which is 33 percent increase from October.



U.S. Border Patrol agents seized ?1,543 pounds of Fentanyl - a 59 percent increase from October and the highest monthly total since last October.



21,935 pounds of Methamphetamine was seized last month, marking? a 118 percent increase from October.



Cocaine seizures increased by 40 percent to ?8,240 pounds from October.



