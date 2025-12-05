RedChip Companies, Inc.: Calidi Biotherapeutics and Nova Minerals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) and Nova Minerals Limited (Nasdaq:NVA) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, December 6, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

CLDI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cldi_access

NVA: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nva_access

In an exclusive interview, Eric Poma, Ph.D., CEO of Calidi, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Calidi's pioneering approach to precision genetic medicine, enabled by its proprietary RedTail platform-an engineered, systemically delivered viral therapy designed to reach metastatic and difficult-to-treat tumors. The platform cloaks potent genetic payloads, such as IL-15 superagonist, within a human cell-derived envelope, allowing the virus to evade immune detection and find and specifically replicate in tumor cells at metastatic sites. With its scalable, non-integrating viral backbone and ability to deliver multiple genetic payloads, RedTail positions Calidi to address a vast oncology market projected to exceed $560 billion by 2033. The Company is advancing toward IND filing by the end of 2026. Calidi's capital-efficient business model, strengthened balance sheet, and next-generation pipeline targeting both cancer and autoimmune diseases highlight the Company's strong potential to deliver value to shareholders.

Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to outline the Company's strategy to advance its Estelle Project in Alaska-one of North America's largest undeveloped gold systems and a rapidly emerging U.S. critical minerals asset. Spanning 514 km² in the world-renowned Tintina Gold Belt, Estelle hosts a 35 km mineralized corridor with more than 20 gold and antimony prospects, including two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources and several drill-ready antimony targets with visible stibnite at surface. Gerteisen will highlight Nova's dual-pronged development strategy: accelerating its path to becoming a tier-one gold producer while simultaneously establishing the first fully domestic, integrated U.S. antimony supply chain in decades-supported by a transformational US$43.4 million Defense Production Act Title III award from the U.S. Department of War. With military-grade antimony production targeted for 2026/27, active discussions underway with federal agencies and industrial partners, and a feasibility study progressing to expand the current 5.2-million-ounce gold resource, Nova is positioning itself as a strategically vital North American supplier at the intersection of critical minerals security and large-scale gold development.

CLDI and NVA are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.

The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries, including Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

