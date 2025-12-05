

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), a networking company, Friday announced that its Chief Technological Officer Dave Ward is leaving the company to accept the role of President and Chief Architect at Salesforce.



Jim Fowler will be replacing him, effective January 5, 2026.



Fowler has served on Lumen's Board of Directors since 2023. Previously, he was the CTO of Nationwide Insurance. Prior to Nation Wide, he was in General Electric for nearly two decades.



In pre-market activity, LUMN shares were trading at $8.73, up 0.47% on the New York Stock Exchange.



