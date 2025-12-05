

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight is currently on the PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. due on Friday morning.



Latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to be released on Friday morning is expected to show a steady level of month-on-month PCE Price Index during September. The year-on-year reading is however expected to edge up.



Nevertheless. the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Fed on December 10 at 87 percent versus 88.2 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note. Asian markets closed on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Ten-year Japanese bond yields touched a fresh 52-week high again on Friday.



Crude oil prices edged up. Gold prices gained. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined. Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,866.70, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,864.30, up 0.11% Germany's DAX at 24,094.51, up 0.84% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,712.45, up 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,142.75, up 0.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,746.85, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,491.87, down 1.05% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,634.60, up 0.19% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,902.81, up 0.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,085.08, up 0.58%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1644, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.3342, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 155.26, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6640, up 0.42% USD/CAD at 1.3938, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 99.03, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.116%, up 0.17% Germany at 2.7795%, up 0.34% France at 3.516%, down 0.17% U.K. at 4.4460%, up 0.18% Japan at 1.946%, up 0.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $63.29, up 0.05%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $59.69, up 0.03%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,258.05, up 0.35%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $91,139.00, down 1.61% Ethereum at $3,119.90, down 1.43% XRP at $2.06, down 3.60% BNB at $892.55, down 1.74% Solana at $136.56, down 4.38%



