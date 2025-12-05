Signing Day Sports, Inc.: Signing Day Sports Shareholder Letter Details AI/HPC Infrastructure Opportunity with BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company") (NYSE American: SGN) today announced the release of a shareholder letter from its Chairman and CEO, Daniel Nelson.

The shareholder letter provides an update on Company management's perspective of the Company's proposed business combination with BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. ("BlockchAIn Inc.") and its affiliate, One Blockchain LLC ("BlockchAIn LLC" and together with BlockchAIn Inc., "BlockchAIn"). As previously announced, Signing Day Sports entered into a Business Combination Agreement with BlockchAIn and certain other affiliates of BlockchAIn on May 27, 2025, as amended on November 10, 2025 (as amended, the "Business Combination Agreement").

Under the Business Combination Agreement, upon the closing of the business combination, the common stock of Signing Day Sports held by the stockholders of Signing Day Sports immediately before the closing of the transaction will be converted into the right to receive approximately 8.5% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company, a value of approximately $20.0 million, and the equity securities of BlockchAIn LLC held by BlockchAIn LLC's equity securityholders immediately before the closing of the transaction will be converted into the right to receive approximately 91.5% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company before consideration to third parties, a value of approximately $215.0 million. BlockchAIn LLC's securityholders at closing will be eligible for an earnout equal to an additional 11.628% of the total shares of the combined company before consideration to third parties, if BlockchAIn Inc. achieves or exceeds net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $25 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026.

On December 1, 2025, a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") was publicly filed by BlockchAIn Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional information regarding the proposed business combination can be found in the Registration Statement.

Transaction Timing Update

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to certain conditions, including, without limitation, the approval of Signing Day Sports shareholders and approval of the listing of the common shares of BlockchAIn Inc. by the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American").

Letter to Shareholders

As we work toward completing our proposed business combination with BlockchAIn, I want to provide an update on why we believe it positions our shareholders for significant long-term value creation.

Fairness Opinions and Material Valuation Increase

The Signing Day Sports Board reviewed two fairness opinions that were delivered to the Board by Newbridge Securities Corporation. The most recent fairness opinion, delivered in November 2025, assessed BlockchAIn using updated 2026 revenue projections and comparable company data. This fairness opinion concluded there was an implied enterprise value range of $515.3 million to $776.7 million, with a midpoint of $646.0 million.

The initial fairness opinion, which was delivered in May 2025 prior to the signing of the Business Combination Agreement, assessed BlockchAIn using 2025 revenue projections and comparable companies. This analysis produced an implied enterprise-value range of $280.0 million to $378.7 million, with a midpoint of $329.3 million.

The consideration to be received by the Signing Day Sports stockholders in the proposed transaction remains unchanged even though there has been a significant increase in valuation for BlockchAIn indicated by the second fairness opinion.

The foregoing valuations are subject to certain limitations, assumptions, and qualifications. You should review the description of such matters, other related disclosures, and the full text of each of the fairness opinions, which are included in the Registration Statement.

AI-Ready Data-Center Infrastructure

BlockchAIn's value proposition is grounded in its plans to expand its portfolio of high-density compute assets designed for AI applications, bitcoin mining, and potentially other high-performance computing (HPC) applications. BlockchAIn is currently a company with a track record of revenue and profitability that is poised for growth within the HPC and AI-related digital infrastructure markets.

The market for digital infrastructure-including crypto mining, HPC, and AI-related computing-is evolving rapidly as demand for energy-efficient processing power continues to grow. Amid increasing sustainability standards and renewed emphasis on domestic infrastructure, BlockchAIn is positioned to pursue opportunities across a wide range of compute-intensive applications.

Key infrastructure assets include a 40 MW high-density data center in South Carolina, one of the most extensive crypto-mining facilities in the state, and a planned 150 MW data center campus in Texas with favorable economics with 34.5kV of interconnectivity to the grid for activation in 2027. The Texas facility can be modularly built providing flexibility for crypto mining and/or AI and HPC data hosting activities. This capital-efficient and flexible modular business model will provide BlockchAIn with optionality to pursue different revenue mixes. To support the Texas buildout, BlockchAIn LLC also formed Blockchain Nolan LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary. The subsidiary is expected to facilitate the development of new data center infrastructure.

Strategic Synergies with Signing Day Sports

The combination may also create meaningful strategic benefits for Signing Day Sports, including to support the launch of new Signing Day Sports platform features, while also enabling potential new revenue streams through third-party data hosting services in adjacent sports technology and education markets. This support would promote Signing Day Sports' strategy to build a comprehensive sports data ecosystem and drive long-term enterprise value. Signing Day Sports will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary following completion of the transaction, enabling the Company to preserve its mission and brand while benefiting from the combined business's infrastructure, scale, and cash flow profile.

Positioned for Long-Term Value Creation

In light of all of the above, the Signing Day Sports Board believes the proposed business combination offers shareholders access to a historically profitable, scalable AI and HPC data-center platform under favorable terms. The combined company will be larger, more diversified, and better positioned to compete in high-growth technology markets, while maintaining support for student-athletes and college programs. We view this as a compelling opportunity for shareholders to gain exposure at an attractive entry point into the HPC and AI infrastructure sectors.

Thank you for your continued support as we advance this transformative transaction.

Sincerely,

Daniel Nelson

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Signing Day Sports, Inc.

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://bit.ly/SigningDaySports.

One Blockchain LLC

BlockchAIn LLC is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing (HPC) and AI hosting. BlockchAIn LLC has a planned 150 MW HPC, AI and crypto data center campus in Texas with favorable economics with 34.5kV of interconnectivity to the grid for activation in 2027. BlockchAIn LLC's operations are centered around its existing 40 MW data center facility in South Carolina, which is one of the largest single mining sites in the state. In 2024, this facility generated approximately $22.9 million in revenue and approximately $5.7 million in net income. BlockchAIn LLC's mission is to become a leader in providing and operating sustainable blockchain computing infrastructure.

