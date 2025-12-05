

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USA TODAY Co., Inc. (TDAY), Friday announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Meta (META), enabling the latter to access new and archival content from USA TODAY, more than 200 USA TODAY Network local publications and the network of USA TODAY Sports wires.



The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



According to the media company, the deal reflects responsible collaboration between trusted journalism and the information ecosystem.



The collaboration would enable Meta's family of apps and devices to feature news and timely information from trusted local and national newsrooms.



In the pre-market hours, TDAY is trading at $5.06, up 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News