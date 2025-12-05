The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q3 2025

Together, We Change Lives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our third quarter of 2025, we:

Committed up to $2 million in matching funds to The Josh Gibson Foundation to build a new state-of-the-art youth sports facility in Pittsburgh.

Supported coaching summits in Chicago and New York City to give coaches tools to communicate with and empower youth athletes.

Put more gear that gives back on store shelves.

Read on to learn more.

Coming Soon: The Josh Gibson Champions Club & Sports Matter Center

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will contribute up to $2 million in matched donations to The Josh Gibson Foundation to build a new state-of-the-art youth sports facility in the Pittsburgh area.

The new facility, which will be called The Josh Gibson Champions Club & Sports Matter Center, will be developed and managed by The Josh Gibson Foundation. Designed to promote the mental, emotional and physical well-being of children, the facility will offer modern sports amenities, safe spaces for play and programming to help youth grow both on and off the field.

Read more about this powerful new partnership here.

The Power of Youth Sports Starts With Coaching

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and GameChanger recently joined Nike for its coaching summits to Chicago and New York City. Sports Matter grantees in those cities were invited to a free training experience led by the Center for Healing & Justice Through Sport (CHJS). Coaches walked away with tools for communicating with athletes, building team engagement and belonging and empowering youth athletes to be brave, not perfect.

Take a look back at the Chicago summit here.

Meet the Sports Matter Impact League Organizations

This year we launched the Sports Matter Impact League, making three-year commitments to nine incredible organizations in nine cities across the country. Now we want to introduce you to those organizations! Watch this video to learn more about them and all the great work they do to support youth athletes.

Gear That Gives Back

DICK'S Sporting Goods athletes (consumers) helped us turn shopping into support! Through a grant made possible by DSG's giveback program, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Program donated a $100,000 grant to Kesem, a national nonprofit organization helping children cope with a parent's cancer by offering free summer camps, day programs and virtual meetups.

DSG, a DICK'S Sporting Goods vertical brand, contributes 1% of all sales directly to The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Program.

dditionally, new Maxfli golf balls are driving impact with every purchase! A portion of every Sports Matter box of Tour, Tour S and Tour X Max Align golf balls goes to help fund youth sports programs nationwide.

Supporting Schools

Sports Matter provided a $500,000 grant to DonorsChoose in support of a classroom match campaign this back-to-school season. Educators across the country can apply for grants through DonorsChoose to put towards school sports and physical education programming that motivates students to get active and play!

Follow the Cause. Fuel the Impact.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter Program is now live on social media!

Follow us on Instagram here

Follow us on TikTok here

Follow us on Facebook here

Each of these channels gives us a new outlet to share our impact; highlight inspiring stories; and connect with our community of athletes, coaches and partners who continually support our mission to give every kid a chance to play.



THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, VISIT WWW.SPORTSMATTER.ORG.

Written by Hilary Totin

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dicks-sporting-goods-foundation-quarterly-giving-series-q3-2025-1115029