

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Friday, People Inc. (IAC), the country's largest digital and print publisher, has entered a multi-year partnership with Meta to supply real-time lifestyle content across categories such as entertainment, food, health, home, and finance.



The agreement makes People the first lifestyle publisher to integrate its content directly into Meta AI, featuring well-known brands such as PEOPLE, Allrecipes, InStyle, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Verywell Health, and more. Content will roll out across Meta AI experiences in the coming days, with full attribution and links back to People Inc. properties.



Though financial terms were not disclosed, People Inc. said the deal aligns with its broader strategy of partnering with major AI platforms, following earlier commercial agreements with OpenAI and Microsoft, to ensure trusted, high-quality content shapes the future of AI discovery.



CEO Neil Vogel highlighted that reliable information is essential to both the internet and AI innovation, adding that the collaboration will help Meta AI users find lifestyle updates tailored to their interests.



Thursday, IAC closed at $36.17, down 1.31%, and is currently trading pre-market at $36.2, up 0.08% on the NasdaqGS.



