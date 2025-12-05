EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2025



05-Dec-2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2025

Dublin, December 5, 2025

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2025 (the "Report").

The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland , Dublin 2, Ireland.