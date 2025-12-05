Anzeige
Freitag, 05.12.2025
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716
Tradegate
05.12.25 | 16:39
144,79 Euro
+0,98 % +1,41
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.12.2025 16:33 Uhr
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2025

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2025 

Amundi Physical Metals plc 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2025 
05-Dec-2025 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
(« Issuer ») 

Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2025 

Dublin, December 5, 2025 

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2025 
(the "Report"). 
 
The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com). 
 
Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office,  3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, 
Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland , Dublin 2, Ireland. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: ETC Gold - Press Release RFS 2025 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:    Amundi Physical Metals plc 
        2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 
        2 Dublin 
        Ireland 
Phone:     +33 (0)176338436 
E-mail:     liste.etf-dev@amundi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013416716 
Euronext    GLDA 
Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly 
        financial report 
EQS News ID:  2241178 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2241178 05-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241178&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
