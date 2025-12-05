Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, declares the number of voting rights and shares as of November 30, 2025.

Date Number of shares comprising the capital Number of theoretical voting rights (1) Number of exercisable voting rights (2) 11/30/2025 35,693,422 52,639,371 52,473,398

(1) The number of gross voting rights (or "theoretical" voting rights) serves as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

(2) The number of net voting rights (or voting rights "exercisable at General Meetings") is calculated without taking into account shares without voting rights. It is disclosed for the information of the public, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2024, AFYREN employed 130 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn

