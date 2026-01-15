Gradual increase in bio-based acid production and first significant revenue for AFYREN NEOXY

Sales secured for 100% of volumes produced

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model provides an update on production and sales for the year 2025.

Nicolas SORDET, Chief Executive Officer of AFYREN, stated: "The year 2025 marked our transition to continuous production and the validation of our technology on an industrial scale. The hundreds of tons produced at the end of 2025 enabled AFYREN NEOXY to record its first significant revenue. All volumes produced benefit from secure outlets, and we expect revenue growth to accelerate in 2026."

AFYREN NEOXY: first significant revenue and gradual increase in production

AFYREN NEOXY produced about 400 tons of bio-based acids in 2025, along with significant volume of associated fertilizer. This production represents total sales1 of approximately €1 million, of which €0.5 million has already been invoiced at year-end. Although this revenue is below the initial target "in the low single-digit million euros range", it marks the first significant revenue in AFYREN NEOXY's history.

In the second half of 2025, production was paused during two voluntary shutdowns to consolidate operations and address bottlenecks, which limited available capacity between July and October.

Production then rose significantly, with nearly half of the year's total volume (about 200 tons) produced in the final two months of 2025. Ongoing productivity improvements are expected to support a gradual increase in production and sales in early 2026.

Secured outlets for 100% of volumes produced

Production during the past financial year enabled the delivery of products to nine customers:

Five orders from the backlog of secured contracts (as a reminder, €165 million in volumes contracted with a dozen customers) were delivered;

- Four new customers from various sectors, including Flavors and Fragrances, Life Sciences (Agrochemicals, Cosmetics2, and Environment), with volumes large enough to establish meaningful commercial relationships.

Commercial successes include winning a competitive tender for 2026 from a leading player in the Flavors and Fragrances sector, offering attractive development prospects for high value-added derivative products.

Sales outlets for all produced volumes are fully secured, with additional potential to generate value through market segmentation and further commercial expansion.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 130 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Acids plus fertilizer

2 See press release with Esse Skincare

