Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Mary Macleod's Shortbread announced today that it has been recognized as Toronto's favourite holiday cookie following the final results of the Toronto Star's "Rumble in the Crumble" competition. The reader-driven contest invited the public to vote for their preferred shortbread among Toronto bakeries, with Mary Macleod's Chocolate Crunch shortbread earning the top position in the final tally.





The Toronto Star's Food and Drink section hosted the multi-round contest, which began with a selection of Toronto bakeries chosen for participation. Throughout the voting period, readers advanced bakeries through successive rounds until two finalists remained. The final vote concluded with Mary Macleod's Shortbread receiving the highest number of votes for its Chocolate Crunch entry, as reported in the Toronto Star's published results.

The competition took place during the holiday period, when shortbread cookies are commonly associated with seasonal gatherings and traditional winter celebrations. The voting process reflected strong community engagement, with readers supporting local bakeries and contributing to the publication's seasonal programming. The recognition underscores the role of shortbread as a longstanding holiday cookie category within the city.





"We appreciate the individuals who participated in the voting process," said Sharon, second-generation owner. "Being recognized through a public vote is meaningful, especially during a milestone year for the company."

The acknowledgment aligns with broader interest in shortbread as a seasonal staple in Toronto. The competition illustrated how reader-driven polls can influence visibility for local bakeries during peak holiday interest and how annual food contests contribute to highlighting items commonly selected for winter celebrations across the city.





About Mary Macleod's Shortbread

Mary Macleod's Shortbread is a Canadian family-owned company founded in Toronto in 1981 as the country's first shortbread-dedicated bakery. Now led by its second and third generations, the company offers online retail ordering, national distribution through select retail partners, and a corporate gifting platform serving organizations across Canada.

