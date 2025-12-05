NuRAN Wireless Inc: NuRAN Announces Intention to Complete Consolidation in Preparation to the Restructuring Transaction

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading provider of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure, announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidated Common Share for every three hundred (300) pre-consolidated Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). This Consolidation was approved by the Company's shareholders at the shareholders meeting held on October 22, 2025, where shareholder approval was given to undertake a consolidation of the Company's Common Shares at a ratio to be determined by the Board, at its sole discretion, to permit the Corporation to satisfy all conditions and necessary regulatory approvals to list the Common Shares on the NASDAQ, NYSE or such other U.S. national securities exchange as the Board may determine in its sole discretion.

The Board has set December 9, 2025, as the effective date of the Consolidation and anticipates the Common Shares to trade on a post-consolidated basis effective December 9, 2025, subject to final confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Upon the completion of the Consolidation, the CUSIP and ISIN of the Common Shares will be changed to 67059X304 and CA67059X3040, respectively. The Company's name and stock symbols shall remain unchanged.

After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Common Shares will be reduced from 122,830,494 to approximately 409,436 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Instead, all fractional Common Shares equal to or greater than one-half resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded to the next whole number, otherwise, the fractional Common Share will be cancelled. The exercise price and/or conversion price and number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is being conducted on a "push-out" basis. Shareholders of the Company without physical share certificates do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation, as they will automatically receive new DRS advice representing the post-Consolidation Common Shares.

Update on the Restructuring Transaction

In connection with the Restructuring Transaction, which was approved by the Company's shareholders at the shareholders meeting held on October 29, 2025, the Company intends to finalize settlement agreements and subscription agreements (together, the "Restructuring Agreements") with debt holders and new investors (together, the "Subscribers") relating to the Restructuring Transaction to be effective as of the Restructuring Closing Date (as defined below).

As discussed in the Company circular dated September 9, 2025, and the Company's news release dated September 26, 2025, the Restructuring Agreements are designed to ensure that sufficient debt of the Company will be converted to equity to increase the shareholder deficit on the Company's balance sheet and raise additional funds for the Company.

In connection with the Restructuring Transaction, the Subscribers will agree to convert up to $26,300,000 of debt and invest $3,700,000 for units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price per Unit (the "Issue Price") equal to ten-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the CSE, for the first ten trading days during which the post-consolidated Common Share trade on a post-Consolidation basis, subject to the floor price, if required, by the CSE's policies. The effective closing date (the "Restructuring Closing Date") for the Restructuring Agreements will be following market close on the day when the Issue Price is determined.

Each Unit will consist of: (i) one post-consolidated Common Share, and (ii) one half of one (1/2) post-consolidated Common Shares purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereofto acquire one post-consolidated Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of 150% of the Issue Price per Warrant Share until 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date of expiration of the Warrant, which is five (5) years following the date of issuance.

The cash proceeds raised from the Restructuring Transaction will be used by the Company for working capital purposes. The Shares and Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

Additional Demand for Units

Following the announcement of the Restructuring Transaction, the Company was approached by additional debt holders, service providers, and potential investors, who expressed willingness to participate in the Restructuring Transaction, which was already fully allocated. As such, following the closing of the Restructuring Transaction, the Company may settle additional debt and payables, and/or raise additional equity, concurrent to or following the Restructuring Closing Date, by issuing Units at the Issue Price.

