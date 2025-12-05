CI Financial Corp. ("CI" or the "Company") today announced that it has successfully priced a private offering (the "Offering") of €1.10 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% notes due 2031 (the "Notes").

The Offering is expected to close on December 12, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

CI intends to use approximately €1.085 billion of the net proceeds from the Offering to repay any amounts drawn on its unsecured revolving credit facility of $950.0 million with a syndicate of six banks, maturing in May 2028, for purposes of repaying the $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.000% Debentures of the Company which matured on December 2, 2025, and to use a portion to repurchase, redeem or otherwise settle the remaining outstanding preferred equity of Corient Holdings Inc. (approximately US$960,000,000) not held by CI Financial Holdings Ltd. The Company no longer intends to offer and sell Canadian dollar-denominated debentures in a concurrent private placement offering.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, including Canada, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or Canada absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Notes will be offered in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States, including on a private placement basis in Canada to certain "accredited investors" who are not individuals and are "permitted clients" under applicable Canadian securities laws, in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About CI Financial Corp.

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, Toronto-based CI has developed world class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM, which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, operating as CI Wealth, which includes CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Assante Private Client, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, CI Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI's head office is located at 15 York St., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 0A3, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "plan" and "project" and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would". These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements include that asset levels will remain stable. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release has been prepared on the basis that any offer of Notes in any member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from a requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Notes. For these purposes the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended. This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute an offer to the public in the EEA.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU ("MIFID II"), (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II, or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

This press release has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the Notes in the United Kingdom (the "UK") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from a requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of Notes. For these purposes, UK Prospectus Regulation means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"). This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute an offer to the public in the UK.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA; (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA, or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

UK MiFIR product governance Professional investors and ECPs only target market. Manufacturer target market (UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels).

In the United Kingdom, this press release is only being distributed to and is only directed at "qualified investors" as defined in the UK Prospectus Regulation that are (i) "investment professionals," as such term is defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"); (ii) high net worth entities or other persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any Notes may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to relevant persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Notes will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

