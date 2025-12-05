

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cervical cancer screening in the United States is entering a new era as the American Cancer Society has updated its guidelines to include self-swab HPV tests.



The change, published Thursday, aims to increase screening rates by offering women an alternative to traditional Pap tests, which require a pelvic exam many find uncomfortable.



HPV testing has become the preferred screening method because high-risk strains of the virus cause nearly all cervical cancers. Until recently, HPV tests required clinician-collected cervical samples, but since 2024 the FDA has approved three self-administered versions, including one that can be completed at home and mailed to a lab.



Experts say the new option could help the more than 20 percent of U.S. women who are not up to date on screening. The self-swab can be done privately in a clinic restroom, making the process easier and less invasive. If the test detects HPV, doctors follow up with additional exams.



Both the ACS and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommend HPV screening every five years, though they differ on the age to begin. The ACS advises starting at 25, while the task force recommends starting at 30.



The updated ACS guidance also clarifies that women may stop screening at 65 only if they have at least a decade of consistent negative results.



Researchers expect screening intervals to lengthen in the future, especially as HPV vaccination rates rise, potentially enabling safe testing every ten years.



