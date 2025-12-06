Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") today announced the successful expansion and extension of its Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF").

Trican has entered into an amending agreement with its existing lending syndicate to expand the RCF from $150 million to $200 million and extend its term by two years, establishing a new maturity date of December 5, 2028.

The expanded facility enhances Trican's financial flexibility and supports the Company's operational requirements and strategic growth initiatives. This extension underscores Trican's strong financial position and continued commitment to delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

About Trican Well Service Ltd.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state-of-the-art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.

