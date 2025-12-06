

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback advanced to a 1-week high of 0.8055 against the franc and 2-day highs of 1.1628 against the euro and 1.3316 against the pound.



The greenback climbed to 155.49 against the yen, from an early 3-week low of 154.34.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.89 against the franc, 1.13 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound and 157.00 against the yen.



