

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has agreed to acquire Limitless, an artificial intelligence wearable startup, in a move aimed at strengthening its efforts to develop advanced AI-enabled wearables.



Limitless is best known for its compact pendant device that uses AI to capture conversations and generate summaries. The acquisition was confirmed in a blog post by Limitless co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker, though financial terms were not disclosed.



Siroker said in the blog post, 'Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables. We share this vision and we'll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life.'



