Impact Coatings AB: Impact Coatings Announces Preliminary Outcome of the Rights Issue and Resolves on Extension of Subscription Period

Impact Coatings AB (publ) ("Impact Coatings" or the "Company") announces the preliminary outcome of the Company's rights issue of a maximum of 58,324,474 shares, which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 21 October 2025 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 November 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription price in the Rights Issue amounts to SEK 1.5 per share. The preliminary outcome indicates that 13,943,796 shares, corresponding to approximately 23.9 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with the support of subscription rights. Additionally, applications for subscription of 2,829,515 shares without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 4.9 percent of the Rights Issue, have been received. In aggregate, subscriptions with the support of subscription rights and applications for subscription of shares without the support of subscription rights correspond to approximately 28.8 percent of the Rights Issue. According to the preliminary outcome on 5 December, the Rights Issue would provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 25.2 million before deductions for costs related to the Rights Issue. Based on the preliminary outcome, the Board of Directors of Impact Coatings has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Rights Issue. The extended subscription period runs up to and including Friday, 12 December 2025. The extension applies to subscriptions of shares with and without preferential rights.

"The preliminary outcome of the rights issue is below the company's expectations. At the same time, we have reported positive business momentum during the past weeks that is expected to continue. To allow investors to further assess our progress, the Board of Directors has decided to extend the subscription period to 12 December. Commercial activities for Impact Coatings will focus on solid-oxide fuel cell (SOFC) coatings for power generation and other energy applications, driven by the need to power data centers, and on customer cases where the company sees material short-term business potential. The company will also take further cost cutting measures and reduce cash utilization until machine sales have returned to a satisfactory level.

To provide additional capital for high-potential opportunities, the company will seek an industrial investor and long-term partner to support its strategic journey. Our goal is to complete a directed share issue for minority ownership during 2026," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO of Impact Coatings.

Summary

The preliminary outcome indicates that subscriptions with the support of subscription rights and applications for subscription without the support of subscription rights together correspond to approximately 28.8 percent of the Rights Issue.

According to the preliminary outcome on 5 December, the Rights Issue would provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 25.2 million before deductions for costs related to the Rights Issue.

The Board of Directors of Impact Coatings has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Rights Issue. The extended subscription period runs up to and including Friday, 12 December 2025.

Please note that nominees may have an earlier last subscription date than 12 December 2025 and that subscriptions can also be made via Nordic Issuing's platform at https://nordic-issuing.se/en/ongoing-transactions/impact-coatings-ab/.

The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be published on 15 December 2025.

Advisers

Pareto Securities is Sole Manager and Bookrunner, KANTER Advokatbyrå KB is legal adviser to the Company and Advokatfirman Schjødt is legal adviser to Pareto Securities in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information contact:

Jonas Nilsson, CEO

+46 70 731 09 04

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

This information is information that Impact Coatings is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person[s] set out above, at 2025-12-05 21:25 CET.

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company is an enabler in the energy sector, for off-grid power and hydrogen-related applications, as well in automotive and other industries with emerging PVD applications.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

