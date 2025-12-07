

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the second quarter, GDP was down 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.



Japan also will see October numbers for current account and November data for bank lending and the eco watchers index. In September, the current account surplus was Y4.483 trillion. In October, overall bank lending was up 4.1 percent on year and the eco watchers index had a score of 49.1.



China will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were up 1.0 percent and exports slipped an annual 1.1 percent for a trade surplus of $90.07 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News