TOKYO, Dec 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") today announced its exhibition plans for CES 2026, to be held January 6 to 9, where it will unveil innovative solutions and technology roadmaps for a harmonized society.For over a century, Hitachi has been at the forefront of social innovation, combining Information Technology (IT), Operational Technology (OT), and physical products to transform businesses, governments, and communities. This long-standing legacy is now accelerated by the application of cutting-edge AI.Hitachi's commitment to social innovation is guided by a simple yet profound question: "What's next" This question shapes its CES 2026 experience, which will be hosted at Booth 8529 in the Las Vegas Convention Center's North Hall.For more details, the Hitachi CES 2026 event site will launch soon at https://hitachidigital.com/hitachi-at-ces-2026/.Innovations Inspired by Today's ChallengesHitachi's CES demonstrations address the most compelling societal needs in areas such as energy, mobility, digital technologies, and industrial automation. These technical showcases highlight how Hitachi enables clients to transform by creating new solutions and business models that leverage the power of AI.Hitachi Presentation at CES FoundryHitachi will introduce a groundbreaking AI initiative during CES Foundry, a two-day event focused on AI advancements. A presentation with NVIDIA will explore innovations in physical AI and its transformative potential in real-world applications.Session: Pioneering Industrial AI TechnologiesSpeakers: Arya Barirani, Chief Marketing Officer, Hitachi Digital/Deepu Talla, VP & GM, Robotics & Edge AI, NVIDIADate/Time: Thursday, January 8 @ 11:00 a.m.Location: The Fontainebleau Las Vegas (Discovery Stage)Explore Hitachi's Deep Capabilities at CESHitachi's booth will show its solutions through six themed zones, each offering a glimpse into the future of mobility, energy, innovation, and industry. The demonstrations will also include HMAX-Hitachi's signature solution embodying physical AI technologies.1. Hitachi AI-Powered Solution Suite "HMAX"This zone showcases how AI is transforming industries via HMAX, Hitachi's AI-powered solutions for AI in the physical world. From reimagining power grids to enhancing manufacturing and mobility, visitors will see how Hitachi's expertise in industrial technology, data, and AI drives a more efficient, autonomous future.2. EnergyDiscover Hitachi's innovative energy solutions designed to ensure a stable, eco-friendly power supply. From monitoring infrastructure to optimizing resources and preventing outages, Hitachi's technologies support sustainable energy for homes, businesses, and data centers.3. MobilityExplore how HMAX technology is revolutionizing transportation with modern electrified solutions. By combining AI with advanced domain technologies, Hitachi is automating transportation infrastructure management and improving passenger experiences while reducing energy consumption, emissions, and maintenance disruptions.4. Data, AI, and DigitalThis zone highlights applications ranging from intelligent software-defined vehicles to cloud-based AI solutions, demonstrating how digital advancements underpinned by deep digital engineering capabilities are driving progress for clients and society.5. Integrated Industry AutomationLearn how Hitachi enables the factories of the future with cutting-edge industrial automation solutions. From smart buildings to intelligent products, this zone showcases technologies that are transforming manufacturing and beyond.6. Research & Development for New HorizonsStep into the future with Hitachi's R&D demos, showing bold solutions in areas like AI-enhanced frontline worker efficiencies, autonomous manufacturing innovations, and more. This zone offers a glimpse into the technologies that will shape the next two decades and enrich everyday life.In-Booth PresentationsHitachi will host a series of 10-minute technical presentations at its Innovation Theater. These sessions will feature insights from Hitachi's group companies and partners, offering a front-row seat to groundbreaking ideas and transformative solutions.Meet With UsHitachi representatives from each technology area will be available for on-site briefings. To schedule a meeting, please contact Hitachi's Briefing Center (sylvia.barranti@hitachidigital.com).About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.