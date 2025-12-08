

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 4.2 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 652.547 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 4.0 percent and was up from 4.1 percent in October.



Excluding trusts, lending was up 4.5 percent at 573.647 trillion yen - accelerating from 4.4 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose an annual 1.5 percent to 78.899 trillion yen - roughly steady from the previous month.



Lending from foreign banks surged 24.2 percent on year at 5.956 trillion yen.



