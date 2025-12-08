

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports recovered in November after falling in October, data from the customs office revealed Monday.



Exports grew 5.9 percent on a yearly basis in November, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in October. Shipments were forecast to expand 3.8 percent.



At the same time, imports posted an annual growth of 1.9 percent after rising 1 percent in the previous month. However, this was weaker than the expected growth of 2.8 percent.



Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of around $112 billion in November, above the forecast of $100.2 billion.



