

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Germany and investor sentiment from the euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial production data for October. Economists expect output to grow 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, slower than the 1.3 percent rise in September.



In the meantime, industrial output from Denmark is due.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes industrial output and foreign trade data.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is seen at -6.2 in December compared to -7.4 in November.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News