Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 08:00
1,419 Euro
+0,71 % +0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
08.12.2025 08:10 Uhr
Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group to participate in Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Leiden, the Netherlands, December 8, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit on December 11, 2025 in New York City. This invitation-only event brings together innovative companies and investors focused on rare diseases.

Anurag Relan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharming, will participate in a fireside chat focused on the hereditary angioedema (HAE) market at 1:50 pm ET / 19:50 CET.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Investor Relations at investor@pharming.comor your Oppenheimer representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.comand find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1

Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

Attachment

  • Pharming Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Conference_EN_08DEC25 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab8a88a4-1a0a-40a1-9fc2-9aa2da6c202d)

