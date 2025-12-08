Aufgrund der heute wirksam werdenden Kapitalmassname in UNILEVER PLC (ISIN: GB00B10RZP78) kann es zu einer verlaengerten Eroeffnungsauktion auf Xetra (MIC: XETR) kommen. Der aktuell im System sichtbare Referenzpreis entspricht dem Xetra Schlusspreis (MIC: XETR) von Freitag, dem 05.12.2025. Durch die Kapitalmassnahme ist ein niedrigerer Preis zu erwarten.

Due to the corporate action in UNILEVER PLC (ISIN: GB00B10RZP78) taking effect today, an extended opening auction may occur on Xetra (MIC: XETR). The reference price currently visible in the system corresponds to the Xetra closing price (MIC: XETR) from Friday, December 5, 2025. A lower price is to be expected as a result of the corporate action.





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard