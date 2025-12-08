AI21 Labs and Fnac Darty, Partner to Drive Retail AI Transformation

Fnac Darty selects AI21 as a strategic AI partner to tackle retail's most complex challenges, starting with After-Sales service, with Maestro, the leading AI orchestration platform.

PARIS, FR AND TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / AI21 labs, a frontier AI developer and a global leader in enterprise AI, announced a strategic partnership with Fnac Darty, one of Europe's leading retailers with a network of both online and physical stores. The collaboration marks a flagship initiative in Fnac Darty's long-term growth strategy and positions AI21 as a strategic partner for the rollout of AI across the company's operations. The partnership supports Fnac Darty's recently announced "Beyond Everyday" strategic plan, which focuses on accelerating the company's transition from a product-based model to services and subscriptions, with After-Sales at the heart of this evolution.

The first use case will focus on after-sales service, a mission-critical area for Fnac Darty and a cornerstone of its customer-centric strategy. Each year, millions of customers contact the company with appliance issues. Today, Fnac Darty technicians have no option but to review these cases manually, attempting to resolve them remotely, often leading to costly home visits and pre-ordering spare parts.

Fnac Darty and AI21 will be deploying Maestro, AI21's agent-building platform, to accelerate the development of reliable knowledge agents at scale, enabling Fnac Darty to provide its technicians with a first-of-its-kind support system. Maestro will analyze historical and real-time data to propose initial solutions, reducing errors, accelerating turnaround times, and minimizing unnecessary home visits. Over time, the aim is to fully automate the resolution process, generating millions of euros in annual savings.

"Fnac Darty has always embraced transformation, from pioneering e-commerce to making services the core of our business," said Olivier Theulle, Chief of E-Commerce & Digital Officer at Fnac Darty. "Partnering with AI21 allows us to take the next step: applying AI where it creates the most value for our customers, while building on our historic Contrat de Confiance, reaffirming the trust at the heart of our brand and extending it into the era of AI-driven services."

"Fnac Darty is not simply testing AI; it's making it a cornerstone of its business strategy," said Ori Goshen, CEO and co-founder of AI21 Labs. "Maestro is designed to deliver reliable, enterprise-grade AI at scale, exactly what industries like retail require, where accuracy is critical and errors are unbearable. Its ability to synthesize complex data and provide validated answers makes it the right platform to power this transformation."

With over 20 years of historical customer support data and millions of inquiries each year, Fnac Darty's AI initiative is one of the most ambitious in European retail, marking a major milestone in the company's digital transformation journey.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty is a European leader in the omnichannel retail of consumer electronics and domestic appliances, culture and leisure products. Operating in 14 countries, it employs nearly 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of more than 1,500 stores with a strong web position and a growing number of subscribers to its services. Fnac Darty's revenue was over €10.5 billion in 2024 on the new perimeter including the Italian leader Unieuro. With its 2030 plan Beyond everyday, Fnac Darty is expanding its European footprint and deepening its shift towards a model focused on omnichannel, services, and circularity. For more information: www.fnacdarty.com

About AI21 Labs

AI21 builds frontier AI models and systems focused on complex enterprise workflows. The company's mission is to power humanity towards super productivity, minimizing the gap between human ideation and execution through AI. AI21's products include the Jamba family of long-context language models and Maestro, an orchestration platform for knowledge agents.

