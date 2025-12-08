

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production growth accelerated unexpectedly in October, official data showed Monday.



Industrial output logged a monthly growth of 1.8 percent in October, Destatis reported Monday. Economists were expecting the increase to ease sharply to 0.2 percent from a revised 1.1 percent rise posted in September.



In three months to October, industrial production was 1.5 percent lower than in the previous three months.



On a yearly basis, industrial production gained 0.8 percent, in contrast to the 1.4 percent decrease in September.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production grew 1.5 percent from September and was down 0.1 percent from the previous year.



