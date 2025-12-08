

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation moderated in November to the lowest level in four months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent annually in November, slower than October's 4.1 percent increase. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in July.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.3 percent annually in October, and utility costs were 1.4 percent more expensive. Transport costs climbed 2.7 percent, while clothing and footwear prices increased only by 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in November versus a 0.2 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News