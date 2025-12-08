

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The euro rose to 4-day highs of 0.8753 against the pound and 181.18 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8735 and 180.50, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 1.1672 and 0.9374 from early lows of 1.1639 and 0.9362, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the pound, 183.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the greenback and 0.95 against the franc.



