Bybit and Circle Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Global USDC Adoption

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a strategic partnership with an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. ('Circle') (NYSE:CRCL), a global financial technology firm and the issuer of USDC through its regulated entities. The partnership aims to expand USDC access across Bybit's global ecosystem, strengthen liquidity of the world's largest regulated stablecoin[1], and reinforce Bybit's position as a regulatory-compliant platform committed to transparency and trust.

As part of this partnership, Bybit will enhance USDC liquidity across spot and derivatives markets, enabling a more efficient trading environment for retail and institutional users. The two companies will also roll out a series of campaigns and initiatives to increase the utility of USDC across Bybit's products and services.

The partnership will further extend to fiat on- and off-ramp solutions, combining Circle's infrastructure and networks of partners with Bybit's global reach to simplify deposits and withdrawals across key markets. Bybit users will then benefit from greater speed, transparency, and efficiency when converting between local currencies and digital assets.

Bybit also plans to expand USDC integration across its ecosystem, including Bybit Earn for savings, Bybit Card for cashback rewards, and Bybit Pay for everyday transactions - while reinforcing its commitment to compliance and responsible innovation.

In addition, Bybit was among the first wave of more than one hundred companies to join the public testnet of Circle's Arc network, a new layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin-native finance. Arc's public testnet launched in October 2025, with broad-based engagement and collaboration from across the financial and economic system, deep infrastructure support, and global participation.

Regulatory Compliance as a Cornerstone of Innovation

Bybit recently secured a full Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), marking a major milestone in its expansion in the Middle East and positioning it as the first global exchange to secure this level of regulatory approval in the region.

In addition, Bybit has expanded its regulatory oversight across the European Economic Area (EEA), Turkey, and other jurisdictions around the world. These developments demonstrate Bybit's long-term commitment to aligning with global regulatory standards and bridging traditional finance with the digital asset economy.

USDC is a digital asset fully backed by highly liquid cash and cash-equivalent assets, and is redeemable 1:1 with the U.S. dollar. The reserve assets are held with trusted financial institutions, and monthly attestation by independent third parties provide a high degree of transparency.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, said: "Bybit's partnership with Circle represents a major milestone in our mission to offer a fully compliant, liquid, and user-friendly ecosystem. From trading to payments to savings, we are integrating USDC to power the next phase of our platform's growth and stability."

Jeremy Allaire, Chairman, Co-founder and CEO of Circle, added: "At Circle, we are powering the future of internet activity with enterprise-grade infrastructure and stablecoins built for scale. Together, Circle and Bybit are making it easier for retail and institutional users to access and use USDC with the confidence, transparency, and speed they expect."

Looking ahead, Bybit and Circle continue to explore deeper integrations to unlock new opportunities for cross-chain liquidity and institutional-grade financial solutions.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone.

