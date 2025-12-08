Original-Research: Desert Gold Ventures Inc. - from GBC AG



08.12.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of GBC AG to Desert Gold Ventures Inc. Company Name: Desert Gold Ventures Inc. ISIN: CA25039N4084 Reason for the research: Research Report (Note) Recommendation: BUY Target price: 0.81 CAD Target price on sight of: 31.12.2026 Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Two Assets, One Deep Discount Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a junior gold developer with a diversified and strategically positioned portfolio of gold assets in West Africa, primarily concentrated in Mali and Côte d'Ivoire. The company's asset mix offers a rare combination of de-risked development value anchored in an updated NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment and significant exploration optionality through its Côte d'Ivoire Tiegba Project. The cornerstone of Desert Gold's valuation is the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Barani and Gourbassi deposits within the company's extensive Senegal Mali Shear Zone land package. At a base gold price of USD 2,850 per ounce, the PEA generates an after-tax NPV at a 10% discount rate of USD 61 million with an internal rate of return of 57% and a projected payback period of 2.5 years. At a more current spot gold price of USD $4,070 the project generates an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV) at a 10% discount rate of USD $124 million, an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 101%, and a projected payback period of 2.1 years. We use the spot-case after-tax NPV at a 10% discount rate of USD 124 million as the foundation for our updated NAV in this report. When combined with the USD 9.5 million probability-weighted valuation of the Côte d'Ivoire Tiegba Project, Desert Gold's core asset value totals USD 133.5 million before consideration of additional mineralized inventory at SMSZ. Desert Gold's intrinsic value materially exceeds in our opinion its current market valuation. The combined asset value from the Mali oxide project, the Tiegba exploration asset and the additional resources outside the current PEA mine plan totals approximately USD 155.2 million, equivalent to CAD 217.91 million. This corresponds to a net asset value of CAD 0.81 per share, or USD 0.58 per share, and roughly €0.50 per share. Compared with the recent market price of CAD 0.075, the valuation gap is substantial. Even under conservative assumptions, the analysis shows that Desert Gold is deeply undervalued relative to the strength of its resource base and project economics. Based on this assessment, we assign a Buy rating.



You can download the research here: 20251204_Desert_Gold_Ventures_Note



Contact for questions:

GBC AG

Halderstrasse 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Completion: 05.12.2025 (1:00 a.m.)

First distribution: 08.12.2025 (10:00 a.m.)



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News