

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Worldline (WLN.PA) announced the contemplated divestment of PaymentIQ, a payment orchestration platform, to Incore Invest for an estimated cash proceeds at closing of approximately 160 million euros. The company said the disposal of PaymentIQ marks a further step in strategic refocus on core European payment activities.



The company said the combined cash proceeds from the disposals of Mobility & e-Transactional Services, North American operations, Electronic Data Management activity to SIX and PaymentIQ are expected in the range of 510-560 million euros.



