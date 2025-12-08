Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 09:43
1,236 Euro
-0,32 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2141,24211:21
1,2141,24211:18
PR Newswire
08.12.2025 11:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Application for Admission

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on LSE: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African Resources" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

Application for Admission

Pan African announces that, following a clerical omission, an application has been/was made by the Company for 1 ordinary share to be (a) admitted to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities (" LSE"), respectively and (b) listed and traded on the Main Board of the JSE (together " Admission"). Admission on the LSE is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 9 December 2025. Admission on the JSE became effective at the commencement of trade on 4 December 2025.

Johannesburg

8 December 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


