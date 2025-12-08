Pan African Resources Plc - Application for Admission

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 08

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on LSE: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African Resources" or the "Company" or the "Group") Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

Application for Admission

Pan African announces that, following a clerical omission, an application has been/was made by the Company for 1 ordinary share to be (a) admitted to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities (" LSE"), respectively and (b) listed and traded on the Main Board of the JSE (together " Admission"). Admission on the LSE is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 9 December 2025. Admission on the JSE became effective at the commencement of trade on 4 December 2025.

Johannesburg

8 December 2025

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com