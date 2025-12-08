

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as the dollar softened on rate cut expectations. Bullion is also benefiting from data released on Sunday that showed China's central bank added to its reserves for a 13th straight month in November.



Spot gold edged up by 0.3 percent to $4,210.59 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $4,236.25.



The dollar index hovered near a one-month low after two straight weeks of declines.



This week's U.S. economic calendar remains light, with the delayed JOLTS report, weekly jobless claims figures and the employment cost index likely to be in the spotlight.



The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by a quarter point on Wednesday and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the post-meeting press conference could shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans for 2026.



Besides the Fed rate decision, the Bank of Canada, Swiss National Bank and Reserve Bank of Australia will announce their monetary policy decisions this week.



The auction of $58 billion in three-year notes, $39 billion in 10-year notes and $22 billion in 30-year bonds are slated to begin today, a day earlier than usual to avoid coinciding with the Fed announcement.



