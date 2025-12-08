Glasswall Brings Defense-Level File Sanitization to Every Government Agency and Business Using Microsoft 365

New Capability Automatically Sanitizes Files in Microsoft 365 Environments to Prevent Hidden Malware Threats

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasswall, an industry-leading provider of intelligent Zero Trust file protection solutions in both the business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors, has today announced the launch of Glasswall Storage Monitoring, a new capability within its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) platform designed to protect files stored and shared across cloud collaboration platforms.

Built to operate in real time, the solution automatically sanitizes files the moment they enter environments such as Microsoft SharePoint and OneDrive, ensuring organizations remain protected from malicious content that often lies undetected in cloud repositories. When a file is uploaded to a supported Microsoft 365 service, the system downloads it, sends it to the Glasswall Halo platform for sanitization, and replaces the original with a clean, fully functional version. This process happens seamlessly in the background, with no disruption to end users.

"Research shows that nearly one in three data breaches begin with a malicious file, organizations think they're protected, but stored files often bypass detection until it's too late" said Paul Farrington, Glasswall Chief Product Officer. "With collaboration tools now central to enterprise productivity, the sheer speed of file sharing exposes organizations to significant risk. Traditional detection technologies and manual inspection cannot keep pace."

At the core of Storage Monitoring is Glasswall's Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) engine, trusted by government agencies and defense organizations worldwide. Unlike antivirus or sandboxing tools that depend on identifying known threats, CDR works on a prevention-first principle. Threats are removed before they become incidents, files are rebuilt to a safe standard while retaining their original format and functionality, and administrators retain policy-driven control over how to handle sanitization failures. This delivers a level of protection that detection methods alone cannot achieve.

Already trusted by defense and national security agencies, Glasswall is now bringing the same protection level to every organization operating in Microsoft 365. "By extending Zero Trust protection to Microsoft 365 environments, we are enabling organizations to ensure that files are continuously monitored, sanitized and restored to a safe state," continued Farrington. "This brings the same protection trusted by national-security agencies directly to the everyday business user," said Farrington. "We're raising the baseline for what 'secure collaboration' should mean."

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that protects government agencies and commercial organizations from malicious files with its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. Unlike traditional detection-based methods, Glasswall employs a Zero Trust approach, which removes malware's ability to exist in files altogether. Glasswall's CDR technology is mandated for use as a file filter in Cross Domain Solutions by the NSA and is trusted by the world's most sophisticated security establishments. To learn more about Glasswall, visit glasswall.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839626/Glasswall.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839627/Glasswall_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glasswall-brings-defense-level-file-sanitization-to-every-government-agency-and-business-using-microsoft-365-302634433.html