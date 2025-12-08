

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Three astronauts will depart the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft and return to Earth on Monday.



U.S. astronaut Jonny Kim, accompanied by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, will undock from the station's Prichal module at 8:41 p.m. ET, NASA stated.



They will head for a parachute-assisted landing at 12:04 A.M. on Tuesday on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan.



At the space station change of command ceremony on Sunday, Rzyhikov handed over station command to NASA astronaut Mike Fincke for Expedition 74, which begins at the time of Soyuz MS-27 undocking.



The three-member crew is completing a 245-day mission aboard the station. At the conclusion of their mission, they have orbited Earth 3,920 times and traveled nearly 104 million miles. This was the first flight for Kim and Zubritsky to the orbiting laboratory, while Ryzhikov is ending his third trip to space.



After landing, the three crew members will fly by helicopter to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, where recovery teams are based. Kim will board a NASA aircraft and return to Houston, while Ryzhikov and Zubritsky will depart for their training base in Star City, Russia.



