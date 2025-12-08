SMX Public Limited: Goldstrom, DMCC, and the Rise of Identity-Backed Gold: How SMX Is Changing the Precious Metals Landscape

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Gold has always been a trusted store of value, but the systems that track it have never matched its economic importance. Every year more than 1,100 tons of recycled gold move through global markets. Yet provenance often relies on paper documentation, fragmented logistics, and reputation instead of measurable proof. Goldstrom's collaboration with SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) highlights how quickly that old framework is disappearing. The moment gold carries a molecular identity, the market stops operating on assumptions and starts operating on verification.

Goldstrom is part of a much larger shift. Global hubs like DMCC handle enormous volumes of precious metals, and they face the same challenge. They need infrastructure that can verify material origin, confirm recycled content, and prove chain-of-custody integrity with accuracy that approaches 100%. SMX provides that layer. It upgrades gold from a passive commodity into an identity-backed asset. Fraud exposure, historically estimated at 2% to 5% in some bullion channels, becomes preventable. Every transaction becomes accountable.

The value difference is measurable. Traders can begin pricing verified metals separately from unverified inventory. Refineries can certify recovered gold without depending on declarations. Regulatory bodies can enforce responsible sourcing without slowing global trade. Even a modest 1% premium on fully verifiable gold creates billions in incremental market value across the ecosystem. That is what happens when materials have memory. Identity is not a label. It is a new economic variable.

Following The Path of Circularity

Circularity gains move in parallel. The gold recycling industry loses between 10% and 15% of potential value, not because of inefficiency in recovery, but because of uncertainty in documentation. When recycled gold cannot be proven, it gets discounted. When it can be proven, it becomes preferred feedstock. Goldstrom's work with SMX demonstrates how quickly those losses can be reversed. Verified recycled metals trade on evidence, not trust. That helps redirect large volumes of secondary gold away from discount channels and back into certified high-grade supply. Circularity becomes a competitive advantage instead of a compliance checkbox.

DMCC's position makes this even more consequential. As one of the world's most influential trading corridors, DMCC sits at the center of global bullion flows. Its participants need clarity, speed, and confidence across cross-border movements. Identity-backed verification enables exactly that. Regulators can strengthen oversight without friction. Traders can reduce counterparty risk. Markets respond with stronger liquidity and more accurate pricing.

What once required manual auditing becomes automated and measurable.

Sector Shift is Shining Bright

This is why the precious-metals sector is shifting from partnership stories to infrastructure stories. The moment verification becomes technical rather than subjective, the market recalibrates. Risk declines. Transparency increases. Circular supply chains expand. Institutions that manage billions in metals can finally apply the same standards of accountability used in financial securities. The trust economy gets replaced by the proof economy.

Goldstrom showcases the upstream transformation. DMCC showcases the downstream transformation. SMX provides the connective fabric between them. As identity-backed gold becomes the norm, the global market will not move gradually. It will reprice itself. The assets that can prove their history will command the confidence premium. The assets that cannot will trade at a discount.

Gold has waited centuries for a verification layer worthy of its value. It just received it. From SMX.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber, plastic and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/goldstrom-dmcc-and-the-rise-of-identity-backed-gold-how-smx-is-c-1115340