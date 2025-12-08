KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR-managed funds and accounts provided c. €300 million whole loan financing to EPISO 6, a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners, to support its recent acquisition of easyHotel, a leading pan-European budget hotel operator. The financing will also support growth initiatives for the easyHotel platform, including further advancing the platform's expansion and investment throughout Europe, new development projects in high-demand markets and capex investment across the existing portfolio.

Tristan Capital Partners, a private equity real estate firm, acquired easyHotel, one of Europe's best-known budget hotel brands, in June 2025 through its latest opportunistic Fund, EPISO 6, in a transaction valued at more than €400 million. The hotel chain focuses on providing affordable, efficient and well-located accommodation for leisure and business travelers.

"The easyHotel portfolio combines broad geographic diversification with a proven model in one of the most resilient segments of the hospitality industry," said Ali Imraan, Head of European Real Estate Credit at KKR. "With this financing, we are supporting Tristan Capital Partners, a strong sponsor with deep expertise in this market, in its expansion of a well-recognized brand across Europe. We are pleased to provide flexible capital that underscores our conviction in the platform's growth potential and in the long-term strength of the European travel and leisure market."

The whole loan financing is secured by a diversified portfolio of 48 owned, leased, and franchised hotels, which includes 4,700 rooms across the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, Hungary and Bulgaria.

Tristan Capital Partners was advised by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. KKR was advised by Linklaters.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Tristan Capital Partners

Tristan Capital Partners is a real estate investment manager, specialising in value-added investment strategies across all property types in the UK and Europe. Tristan's pan-European real estate funds include core+, opportunistic and debt strategies, with total assets under management of over €15 billion and a loyal client base of institutional and private investors. The company was founded in 2009. Tristan's headquarters are in London, and it has offices in Luxembourg, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt. Milan and Madrid. Tristan is an affiliate of New York Life Investments. It is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority and is MiFID compliant. Please visit www.tristancap.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251208630474/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

KKR

Brooke Rustad

media@kkr.com

Tristan Capital Partners

Claudia Cronshaw

ccronshaw@tristancap.com