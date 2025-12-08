

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 was roughly flat a little before noon on Monday with stocks turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade ahead of interest rate decisions from several central banks, including the Federal Reserve.



The Fed, scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, is widely expected to lower interest rate by 25 basis points. The bank's accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post meeting conference are eyed for clues about further rate moves.



The FTSE 100 was down 1.01 points or 0.01% at 9,666.00 a few minutes before noon.



Prudential climbed about 2.5%. Fresnillo, Vodafone Group, Schroders, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Babcock International, Metlen Energy & Metals, BAE Systems, Scottish Mortgage and IAG gained 1 to 2%.



Smith & Nephew moved up 1.25%. The medical technology company outlined a new strategic plan, updated 2026 guidance, and long-term 2028 goals at its Capital Markets Day in London.



Marks & Spencer and Mondi lost about 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, Berkeley Group Holdings, Convatec Group, Whitbread, Howden Joinery Group and Burberry Group lost 1 to 2%.



Consumer goods giant Unilever slumped nearly 4% in early trades, but pared losses and was down just marginally a few minutes before noon. The company has completed the demerger of its ice cream business, now known as The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC).



In economic news, a survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and KPMG showed starting pay for permanent staff rose at the fastest pace in five months, even as hiring slowed and job seekers increased, highlighting persistent wage pressures.



