Betsson AB has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN: SE0020845592

Trading code: BET03



The last day of trading will be on December 09, 2025.



