

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. announced that, on 8 December 2025, its ordinary shares will be admitted to: listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam; listing on the Equity Shares category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities; and listing and trading on the NYSE.



On admission, the company's issued and outstanding ordinary share capital will be 612,259,739 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares have a nominal value of 3.50 euros each and carry voting rights of one vote per share. As at 8 December 2025, there were 612,259,739 ordinary shares with voting rights.



Unilever PLC announced, on 6 December 2025, that it completed the demerger of its ice cream business, now known as The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News