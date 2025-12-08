Íslandsbanki hf.: Chairman of the Board of Directors will not seek re-election

Linda Jónsdóttir, chairman of the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki, has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki at the next annual general meeting, scheduled to be held on 19 March 2026.

Linda Jónsdóttir:

"After serving as chairman of the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki for almost three years, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki at the next annual general meeting. By announcing this now I want to give the nomination committee ample time to carry out its role leading up to the annual general meeting and I will assist the nomination committee as needed to ensure a smooth transition to the next chairman of the Board of Directors."

