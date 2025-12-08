Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSLR | ISIN: IS0000028538 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ISLANDSBANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.12.2025 10:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Íslandsbanki hf.: Chairman of the Board of Directors will not seek re-election

Linda Jónsdóttir, chairman of the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki, has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki at the next annual general meeting, scheduled to be held on 19 March 2026.

Linda Jónsdóttir:
"After serving as chairman of the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki for almost three years, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors of Íslandsbanki at the next annual general meeting. By announcing this now I want to give the nomination committee ample time to carry out its role leading up to the annual general meeting and I will assist the nomination committee as needed to ensure a smooth transition to the next chairman of the Board of Directors."

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.